Cooler Conditions Arrive Today But A Warmer is Week Ahead

Weather Update- 3:15 pm – Friday, March 5

TONIGHT: A cold front passed the region this morning, bringing cooler conditions. A few scattered showers entered the southern parts of the region today. Some even saw some graupel make its way into Jackson. Showers should clear out before sunset tonight. Cloudy conditions will remain overnight as we approach a low of 33. Winds from the north will remain moderate from 5-10 mph and lasting into tomorrow. Into tomorrow, we should see some warmer conditions compared to today.

TOMORROW: Clouds will gradually begin to clear over the day as a high pressure approaches the region. Temperatures will warm up to 55 as sunshine starts to make an appearance. Winds will still remain 5-10mph and coming from the north. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the week as the high pressure grows closer to the region. The high pressure will remain over us, bringing calm conditions and variable winds on Sunday. We will warm up into the 60’s as we see even more sunshine. These conditions will last into Monday afternoon. Monday evening, clouds will start to return to the region. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or IPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THE REST OF THE WEEK: The high pressure will begin to move east on Monday afternoon. Winds will shift to the south, bringing some warmer and humid conditions this week. Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40 to 50’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain for the rest of the week. With the high pressure to our east and a low pressure remaining to our west, stronger winds will appear. Wednesday into Thursday evening, expect wind speeds at least into the teens. Our next chance of rain appears Thursday evening into Friday. Half an inch of rain is expected as of the moment, but could change later into the week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.