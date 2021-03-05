Mugshots : Madison County : 03/04/21 – 03/05/21 March 5, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/10Nicole Sullivan Nicole Sullivan: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Curtis Herron Curtis Herron: Sexual battery Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Datrilveyon Moore Datrilveyon Moore: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Donnell Simpson Donnell Simpson: Public intoxication, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jala Winters Jala Winters: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10John Bond John Bond: Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Londan Martin Londan Martin: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Robert Harrison Robert Harrison: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Shaytianna Larnce Shaytianna Larnce: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Timothy Justus Timothy Justus: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/05/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter