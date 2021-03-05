Mugshots : Madison County : 03/04/21 – 03/05/21

1/10 Nicole Sullivan Nicole Sullivan: Aggravated domestic assault

2/10 Curtis Herron Curtis Herron: Sexual battery

3/10 Datrilveyon Moore Datrilveyon Moore: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/10 Donnell Simpson Donnell Simpson: Public intoxication, criminal trespass

5/10 Jala Winters Jala Winters: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



6/10 John Bond John Bond: Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to comply

7/10 Londan Martin Londan Martin: Failure to appear

8/10 Robert Harrison Robert Harrison: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/10 Shaytianna Larnce Shaytianna Larnce: Failure to appear

10/10 Timothy Justus Timothy Justus: Failure to comply





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/04/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/05/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.