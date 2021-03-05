NASA’s new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s newest Mars rover has hit the dusty red road, taking a spin for the first time this week.

The Perseverance rover traveled 21 feet in its first test drive Thursday, two weeks after landing on the red planet to seek signs of past life.

The drive lasted just 33 minutes and went so well that more test drives are on tap for the six-wheeled rover.

A project engineer says she’s never been happier to see wheel tracks.

As soon as checks are complete and an experimental helicopter is deployed, the rover will head for an ancient river delta to collect rocks for return to Earth a decade from now.