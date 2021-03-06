California OKs reopening of ball parks, Disneyland

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has cleared a path for fans to hit the stands at opening-day baseball games and return to Disneyland nearly a year after coronavirus restrictions shuttered major entertainment spots.

The state on Friday relaxed guidelines for reopening outdoor venues as a fall and winter surge seemed to be ending.

COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have plunged, and vaccination rates are rising.

New rules allow concert stadiums and sports arenas to reopen with limited attendance on April 1.

Theme parks can reopen in counties that have fallen from the state’s purple tier — the most restrictive — to red.