Former prisoner funds transitional housing for ex-inmates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former prisoner who struggled upon release but eventually built a multi-million dollar company is helping build a home for newly released inmates in Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports, Josh Smith is investing $3.8 million to convert the historic Dogan-Gaither Motor Court into 16 one-bedroom apartments.

Ex-offenders will live at Dogan-Gaither Flats for at least one year and participate in counseling, work placement, skills training and housing consultation.

Speaking at the groundbreaking on Friday, Smith shared what it was like to reenter society after prison, from begging to get a minimum wage job to struggling to find a landlord who would rent to him and his family.