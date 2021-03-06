Pleasant Conditions Lasting For Most of the Week

Weather Update- 4:00 pm – Saturday, March 6

TONIGHT: Temperatures were much warmer today compared to yesterday. A high pressure moved over the region, bringing lots of sunshine and some warmer temperatures. We reached into the upper 50’s for many across the region for high temperatures. We should see clear conditions lasting into tonight, which can lead to cooler temperatures for lows. Expect to reach into the lower 30s for lows tonight and calm to light winds. Flood warnings do still remain in effect until tomorrow evening. These warnings cover the Obion River, South Fork of the Forked Deer River, the Mississippi River, and the Tennessee River.

TOMORROW: The high pressure still remains nearby. This will bring clear and warmer conditions. Temperatures will warm up into the 60’s across the region. Winds should remain calm to light, coming from the south. Clouds may start to roll in around 3-4 PM and last overnight. This should warm temperatures into the upper 30’s for a low. These clouds should move out early into Monday morning. This will lead to another clear day on Monday. Temperatures should reach into the mid-60’s for highs Monday. Clouds should return that evening as the high pressure moves away from the region. Despite the lack of sunshine for the rest of the week, we will continue to see warmer-than average temperatures for the region. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or IPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs in the 60’s to 70’s and lows in the 40 to 50’s. We should see partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain for the rest of the week. With the high pressure to our east and a low pressure remaining to our west, stronger winds will appear mid-week. Wednesday into Thursday, expect wind speeds at least into the teens. Rain chances remain low for Thursday evening and Friday. We could see more humid conditions Thursday into the weekend as the dew point increases. The main chance of rain should arrive on Saturday. Overall less than 0.5″ of rain accumulation expected this week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.