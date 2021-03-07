A local business owner shares importance of women empowerment for National Women’s History Month

JACKSON, Tenn.– It’s national Women’s History month and one local business owner is sharing her story.

For the month of March women empowerment is important to many and special in a lot of ways.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Shaketha Mebane to see what women empowerment means to her.

Prepping to create the most smelled good soy wax candles in her garage Shaketha Mebane, a Carroll County native, is taking the time out of her day to make more than 30 candles giving the West Tennessee community a pleasant smell that will never leave their home, through her business Pure Scent Essence.

“When the pandemic hit I basically just turned my hobby into a well rounded job,” said Mebane.

Mebane started her business in December 2019. She says, as a woman, she started her business from the ground up while being a full time teacher.

For the month of March, she wants the community to know what Women’s History month means to her.

“The struggles that women had… they wasn’t able to have a business or be looked at in a way of leadership positions. We just kind of in the olden days know our place and stand in the background,” said Mebane.

She has encouraging words for all women..

“This month is so important for women’s businesses because we know we can take a stand and do whatever we put our minds to, and we don’t have that tight whole and every body is kind of backing us up,” said Mebane.

Mebane also says she hopes to turn her business into a full time job.