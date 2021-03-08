2 arrested, 1 wanted in Weakley, Obion Co. burglaries

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody and another is wanted after a string of home and vehicle burglaries in Weakley and Obion counties, according to a news release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says Hunter Wherry, 25, and Brandon Reinemann, 32, are in custody following the investigation. The release says Jessica McCord is also wanted in connection with the investigation.

All three are from Union City.

The release says during the course of an investigation into a burglary in Sidonia, in Weakley County, investigators learned AR-15 reported stolen had been located in Obion County.

The release says several other firearms that had been stolen in Weakley and Obion counties were recovered. Investigators say some of the guns were recovered in Trenton and Union City.

Investigators are asking individuals to be aware of strange vehicles in your area and record the serial numbers of your property and photograph items to keep in a safe place.