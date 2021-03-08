5 charged in human trafficking investigation

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five men are now facing charges following an investigation by the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Department of Homeland Security, Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

1/5 Shannon Palmer Shannon Palmer

2/5 Lewis Harris Lewis Harris

3/5 Kevin Jackson Kevin Jackson

4/5 Eddie Robbins Eddie Robbins

5/5 Abraham Labastida Abraham Labastida









According to a news release, five men were charged in the two-day undercover investigation that targeted individuals believed to be seeking commercial sex with minors.

Those individuals are identified as:

Lewis Harris, 52, of Memphis: charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Kevin Jackson, 31, of Paducah, KY: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act.

Abraham Labastida, 28, of Murray, KY: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act

Shannon Palmer, 44, of Union City: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act

Eddie Robbins, 54, of Paris: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell schedule VI.

All five men have bonds set at $10,000.