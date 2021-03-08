5 charged in human trafficking investigation
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Five men are now facing charges following an investigation by the TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, the Department of Homeland Security, Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, five men were charged in the two-day undercover investigation that targeted individuals believed to be seeking commercial sex with minors.
Those individuals are identified as:
- Lewis Harris, 52, of Memphis: charged with two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Kevin Jackson, 31, of Paducah, KY: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act.
- Abraham Labastida, 28, of Murray, KY: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act
- Shannon Palmer, 44, of Union City: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act
- Eddie Robbins, 54, of Paris: two counts of trafficking for commercial sex act, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell schedule VI.
All five men have bonds set at $10,000.