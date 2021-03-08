Airport Authority discusses current projects, budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority held a meeting Monday.

Members discussed their current projects, including lighting improvements.

They also discussed the capital budget and approved contracts for this fiscal year.

As for the audit, the new audit through June 30 of this year is fixed at $13,100.

As far as sales, fuel sales were down slightly this February, compared to last year.

The next Airport Authority meeting will be held on April 12.