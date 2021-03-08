Martin police investigating report of shots fired Saturday

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police are investigating a report of shots fired on Saturday.

According to a report, police responded to the 400 block of Oxford Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday after a report of shots fired in the area.

The report says officers located a white Toyota Avalon with damage to the driver and passenger side rear glass.

The report says a witness told police that he saw an individual wearing a white shirt running from the area after the gunshots.

No other damage was reported.