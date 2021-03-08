Spring Like With Sunshine And Turning Windy Mid Week

Weather Update- 10:20 am – Monday, March 8

**FIRE RISK IS HIGHER THE NEXT FEW DAYS**

A combination of low humidity (20%-30%) along with southerly winds increasing to 6-12 mph will produce elevated fire weather concerns for today. Burning is Is not recommended at this time. A strong trough will build over the west and a corresponding ridge over the east. A strong gradient will develop around mid week with a strong southwest flow aloft as early as Tuesday evening with surface winds picking up from 10-20 mph and higher gusts mid week. Winds could gust up to around 35 mph at times by Wednesday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will remain in place through at least Wednesday with a very dry and stable weather pattern hanging around. The sunshine along with strong southwestern breezes returning will warm us up a little more each day with temperatures around the 70 degree mark and climbing to the middle 70’s by Thursday. As the ridge slowly breaks down towards Thursday, we can expect a more unstable pattern, more humid and muggy air, along with scattered showers late week.

TODAY:

Sunny, dry, and warmer in the afternoon, highs will top out between 67-70 degrees with southwest winds 6-12 mph.

A very stable weather pattern into Tuesday and Wednesday before skies become mostly cloudy for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will step it up each day with our highs approaching the middle 70’s around Thursday. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder look possible around late Thursday through Saturday, but it doesn’t look like it will be a severe event as it looks now. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or IPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will continue to be above average. We should stay mostly dry through Wednesday with rain chances increasing late Thursday. Our weather will start to become more unstable towards the end of the week with higher rain chances Friday and Saturday into the weekend. This will be a deal where depending on how fast the ridge breaks down will determine rain coming back into the area.