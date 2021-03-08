Warm, Humid & Breezy Weather This Week, Rainy Weekend

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for March 8th:

After a fantastic Monday, it will be a bit cool again tonight, but warm and humid weather will move in for the middle of the week. The winds will be breezy at times and showers could return Thursday night and hang around in the forecast all weekend long. Severe weather or any significant rainfall is NOT currently expected, but it is something we will be monitoring closely this week in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center; we will have more details right here.

TONIGHT:

It will be much warmer tonight then it was last night with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s for most of West Tennessee. Expect some clouds to move in after midnight and the winds should remain light or calm.

TUESDAY:

Some clouds will stick around for the first half of the day but we should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will make it into the upper 60s to near 70° again. The winds will be overall light and come out of the south west. Lows at night will drop down to the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds throughout most of the day. It will be warm and the humidity will be increasing as gulf moisture will move into the region. Highs should make it up to around 70° again. Lows at night will drop into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

Like Wednesday, we are expecting it to be warm, humid and breezy for Thursday. Highs should reach the low 70s. A few late showers could return overnight into Friday morning, but we are not expecting a lot of rain or much of a storm threat. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out though into Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop only to the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers will be possible as a storm system will approach the area. Timing of the rain and strength of the front are still being tabulated by the forecast models though. Highs should reach the low 70s though and expect upper 50s Friday night into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Expect mostly cloudy skies all weekend long and rain showers and storms could show up at times. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and as of now, strong storms are not expected but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week for potential changes to the forecast. Lows should stay in the 50s and winds will change in direction as the storm system lingers over the area.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME:

Don’t forget about setting your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning. The bad news is we will be losing an hour of sleep. The good news is, we will start to get one more hour of sunshine in the evening.

