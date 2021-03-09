Ashley Luningham joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in March of 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. She was born and raised in Russellville, Arkansas.

She attended the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, Arkansas where she received her degree in Broadcast Journalism in December of 2020.

She has grown up watching the news as a kid but discovered her passion for the broadcast world after working for the Russellville High School Journalism program.

During her time at UCA, Ashley worked for News 6 as a reporter, anchor, producer, and news director. In the spring of 2020, she interned at KARK 4/ FOX 16 news in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In her free time, she enjoys traveling, outdoor activities, and spending time with family and friends.

Ashley is excited to start her career at WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news. You can find her on Twitter and Facebook. If you would like to reach out or send any tips, email her at aluningham@wbbjtv.com