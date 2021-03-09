Brownsville man sentenced to 7 years on gun charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Brownsville man was sentenced to more than seven years on federal gun charges following an October 2019 search of a Brownsville home.

Orlando Mays, 41, is accused of having several guns inside his Brownsville home at the time of the search, including a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield, an American Tactical .556/.223 pistol with a large capacity drum and ammunition, a Glock 22 with an extended magazine, two digital scales with marijuana residue, a vacuum sealer with bags, sandwich bags, oven bags, a money counter and more than $20,000, according to a news release.

Investigators also found Mays’ U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons Inmate Identification Card and Tennessee Identification Card in his wallet, according to the release.

Another gun was found in Mays’ vehicle, the release says.

Mays was previously convicted of use of a facility in interstate commerce in the commission of murder-for-hire, the release says.

The release says Mays was hired by the leader of a drug trafficking organization to kill two people.

Because of the conviction, Mays is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

Mays has now been sentenced to serve 88 months, followed by three years of supervised release.