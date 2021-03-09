Crockett Co. man indicted after investigation into sexual exploitation of minor

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A Crockett County man has been indicted on multiple counts, including aggravated statutory rape, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A news release from the TBI says Gregory A. Dedmon, 44, of Brownsville, was arrested after a cybertip was provided, saying someone had solicited and exploited a minor on Facebook.

Dedmon was charged with aggravated statutory rape, especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploration of a minor and solicitation of a minor, according to the TBI.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and was booked into the Crockett County Jail on $100,000 bond, according to the release.