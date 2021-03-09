Madison County man sentenced to 15 years on federal gun, drug charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man has been sentenced to 15 years on federal gun and drug-related charges.

Joseph DiMarco, 47, pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to a news relese.

The release says DiMarco was found in possession of more than 80 grams of methamphetamine, about 1.5 grams of heroin, multiple guns and drug paraphernalia during a September 2018 traffic stop in Madison County.

The release says DiMarco also admitted to selling $40 of methamphetamine in the parking lot of an Airways Boulevard gas station just before the stop.

DiMarco pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2020.

DiMarco was sentenced to serve 180 months, followed by three years of supervised release.