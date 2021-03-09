Mugshots : Madison County : 03/08/21 – 03/09/21 March 9, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7WOOD, ASHTIN WOOD, ASHTIN: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7BROWN, RONNIE BROWN, RONNIE: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7DOUGLAS, ARTAVIS DOUGLAS, ARTAVIS: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7FREEMAN, VINCENT FREEMAN, VINCENT: Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7HICKOMBOTTOM, KALEN HICKOMBOTTOM, KALEN: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7HOLLOWAY, MARGARET HOLLOWAY, MARGARET: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7TYUS, KRISTEN TYUS, KRISTEN: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/09/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter