Tennessee Department of Health provides updates on COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has new information about the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.

The department is estimating that 1.5 million people are now eligible for the vaccine in Tennessee.

Several locations have been made available for Tennessee residents to book a vaccine appointment.

Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey, says people can use the website vaccinefinder.org to find vaccine locations near them and it even gives them an option for the type of vaccine.

“If you want a particular product, Pfizer, Moderna, and now Johnson & Johnson, you can search by that and it will even give you an indication of the inventory level,” said Piercey.

The CDC has advised people that have received the vaccine to still continue to social distance around high-risk individuals and when in crowded areas.

