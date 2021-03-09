Warm, Humid & Breezy Weather this Week, Storm Chance this Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for March 9th:

The warm and nice weather will continue all week long across the region. It will continue to be breezy, and the humidity will be increasing as well; but that will keep the temperatures up. Showers could return Thursday night and stick around throughout the weekend. Storms will be possible this weekend & some could be strong Sunday night into Monday. We will be watching the situation closely in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center throughout the week and you can catch the latest forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will increase again overnight but temperatures will be much warmer tonight then they were last night. This is because the winds will not be going calm, the cloud cover and the increase in our dew point from gulf moisture moving in. We will drop down to around 50° tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds throughout most of the day. It will be warm and the humidity will be increasing as gulf moisture will move into the region. Highs should make it up to around 70° again. Lows at night will drop into the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

Like Wednesday, we are expecting it to be warm, humid and breezy for Thursday. Highs should reach the low 70s. A few late showers could return overnight into Friday morning, but we are not expecting a lot of rain or much of a storm threat. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out though into Friday morning. Overnight lows will drop only to the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers will be possible as a storm system will approach the area. Timing of the rain and strength of the front are still being tabulated by the forecast models though. Highs should reach the low 70s though and expect upper 50s Friday night into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Expect mostly cloudy skies all weekend long and rain showers and storms could show up at times. Highs are expected to be in the 60s and as of now, strong storms cannot be ruled out but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast this week for potential changes to the forecast. Lows should stay in the 50s and winds will change in direction as the storm system lingers over the area. The greatest threat for storms right now appears to be late Sunday into Monday morning for us here in West Tennessee.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME:

Don’t forget about setting your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning. The bad news is we will be losing an hour of sleep. The good news is, we will start to get one more hour of sunshine in the evening.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: www.facebook.com/joelbarnesweather

Twitter: www.twitter.com/joelbarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13