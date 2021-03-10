Dyersburg store owner accused of robbing theft suspect

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have charged a local business owner with robbery after an incident Tuesday morning.

Investigators say an officer was flagged down on Cedar Street by a man around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the individual told the officer that he stole a pack of cigars from H&S Market on South Main Street, and that he ran from the store.

Police say the man told the officer the store owner, who was armed with a handgun, and a 17-year-old chased the theft suspect, took the pack of cigars, the man’s cell phone, and his debit card.

Police say the store owner told the man that if he wanted his property back, his mother could come to the store.

The store owner and the 17-year-old are now charged with aggravated robbery.

The individual involved in the theft received a misdemeanor citation.