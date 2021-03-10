Janet Lydia Sievers Strickland

Janet Lydia Sievers Strickland, age 79, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of John R. Strickland, departed this life Monday afternoon, March 8, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Janet was born October 30, 1941 in Ruma, Illinois, the daughter of the late Arnold and Mildred Sievers. She graduated from Red Bud High School in Red Bud, Illinois and was a florist for over 40 years before her retirement. She was married March 13, 1965 to John R. Strickland and they had been residents of the Fayette County area since 1999. Janet was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed reading, cooking and gardening. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Strickland is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, John R. Strickland of Eads, TN; her daughter, Kim Alexander (Jeff) of Eads, TN; two sons, Michael Copeland (Sue) of Wisconsin and Norris Strickland (Lori) of Cordova, TN; two sisters, Mary Mayberry (Donald) of Red Bud, IL and Joyce Bise-West of Hot Springs, AR; three grandchildren, Jeremy Jenna and Kate; and three great-granddaughters, Vanessa, Gracie and Brooklyn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Sievers.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.

