Local Chamber hosts contest to promote shopping local

PARIS, Tenn– A local chamber is making sure its local businesses are not being left behind.

The Paris-Henry County Chamber is always encouraging people to shop small and they’ve created a contest to do just that.



The Paris-Henry County Chamber is supporting local businesses by hosting its annual spring open house.

“Tomorrow starts our spring open house. It’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday and within that we’re doing our Shop Small Crawl,” said Kasey Muench, Paris-Henry County Chamber Community Relations Director.

With the shop small crawl contest, shoppers get a punch card that they will take to each of the local businesses listed on the back and after shopping, they’ll receive a punch.

At the end of the weekend, those cards are turned in to enter a drawing.



“Every time you go in a store you make a purchase, you’ll get your card punched and the more punches you have, the bigger the prize you can win,” said Muench.

Muench says the reason the chamber wanted to host a contest like this, is to show continued support for its local business owners in Downtown Paris.

There are a variety of prizes that will be awarded to the winners.

“We’ve created a small, medium and big prize so check out our Facebook page. We’ve posted that on there so you can see what you can win,” said Muench.

Co-owner of Bo & Co, Eliza Griffey says she’s looking forward to what Shop Small Crawl can do for her store.

“Any time we have a downtown event where all of the stores are participating, we get really high traffic. It’s a really fun event to just come outside. There’s food trucks, things to do other than just shop, said Griffey.

Griffey says her store will be hosting special promotions to celebrate.



“Our store in particular, we’re doing 10% off store wide. We’re going to have drinks and snacks and I know most of the other stores are doing some sales and specials,” said Griffey.

The spring open house and Shop Small Crawl starts Thursday, March 11th and will last until Saturday, March 13th.