Man arrested in Medina on drug related charges

MEDINA, Tenn. — A man has been arrested on drug related charges in Medina, according to a news release.

The release says officers were sent to Hometown Spirits on Milan Highway in reference to a possible overdose around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Once there, officers found 43-year-old Wesley Morphis, who they say showed “obvious signs of impairment.”

Officers searched the store and found drug paraphernalia inside, according to Medina police.

Police say Morphis was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication after refusing EMS treatment.