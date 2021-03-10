Mugshots : Madison County : 03/09/21 – 03/10/21

1/12 Edward Carter Edward Carter: Assault

2/12 Delvin Lattimore Delvin Lattimore: Failure to appear

3/12 Harold Clifton Harold Clifton: Assault

4/12 Jerimie Wood Jerimie Wood: Violation of community corrections

5/12 Johnathan Wood Johnathan Wood: schedule II drug violations



6/12 Jordan Currie Jordan Currie: Failure to appear

7/12 Kevin Bowen Kevin Bowen: Failure to appear

8/12 Kimberly Perry Kimberly Perry: Violation of probation, failure to appear

9/12 Megan Stovall Megan Stovall: Failure to appear, violation of probation

10/12 Melissa Middleton Melissa Middleton: schedule II drug violations



11/12 Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/12 Xavier Johnson Xavier Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/10/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.