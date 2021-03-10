Mugshots : Madison County : 03/09/21 – 03/10/21 March 10, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/12Edward Carter Edward Carter: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Delvin Lattimore Delvin Lattimore: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Harold Clifton Harold Clifton: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Jerimie Wood Jerimie Wood: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Johnathan Wood Johnathan Wood: schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Jordan Currie Jordan Currie: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Kevin Bowen Kevin Bowen: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Kimberly Perry Kimberly Perry: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Megan Stovall Megan Stovall: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Melissa Middleton Melissa Middleton: schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Terry Hardin Terry Hardin: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Xavier Johnson Xavier Johnson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/09/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/10/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter