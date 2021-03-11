Cloudy, Warm & Breezy Again, but Showers & a Few Storms Coming Friday

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for March 10th:

The warm, humid and windy weather continues on Thursday in West Tennessee. The showers and storms have stayed to our north along that stationary front, but it will drift southward over the next 48 hours. Rain showers will return and even a few storms north of I-40 on Friday and Saturday. All of West Tennessee will see showers and storm chances returning Sunday night into the day on Monday. Catch the latest details on this tricky weather set up coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight and the winds will weaken some after the sun goes down. It will remain humid and warm with overnight lows only falling to around 60° Some isolated rain showers could drift in counties that border Kentucky but should not reach locations south of I-40.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers will be possible as a storm system will approach the area in the afternoon. A few storms could develop north of I-40 but are not expected to become severe at this time. Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder could show up in the evening and overnight for us here in the Jackson area. Highs should reach the low to mid 70s though and expect upper 50s Friday night into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Expect mostly cloudy skies all weekend long and rain showers and storms could show up at times. There is a chance for a few storms north of I-40 early Saturday morning. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and as of now, strong storms cannot be ruled out but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast. Lows should stay in the 50s and winds will change in direction as the storm system lingers over the area. There is another threat for storms right now late Sunday overnight into Monday for all of West Tennessee. Do not expect a lot of sunshine this weekend.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME:

Don’t forget about setting your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning. The bad news is we will be losing an hour of sleep. The good news is, we will start to get one more hour of sunshine in the evening.

NEXT WEEK:

Showers should move out by Monday evening and we should see decreasing clouds as well into the day on Tuesday. Highs will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s for the first part of the week in West Tennessee and 70s could be coming back by the middle of the week. The weather will remain spring like and rain chances will show up as the week goes on and possibly some thunderstorms on Wednesday as the next storm system will move through our area. Cooler weather is expected to return by the end of next week.

