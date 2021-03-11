Jackson Generals hosting high school baseball at Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following the announcement that Lane College will finish out their 2021 baseball season at the Ballpark at Jackson, the Jackson Generals have announced that several local high schools will also be playing at the stadium this season.

The Ballpark is scheduled to host the following games:

March 18: Greenfield High School vs. Humboldt High School

March 22: Madison Academic vs. Liberty Technology Magnet High School

March 25: Henry Co. High School vs. University School of Jackson

April 8: Peabody High School vs. Dresden High School

April 12: Lake Co. High School vs. Houston Co. High School and Lake Co. High School vs. West Carroll High School

April 15: Jackson Christian vs. Adamsville High School

April 16: Madison Academic vs. Haywood Co. High School

April 22: West Carroll High School vs. Jackson North Side High School

Dates are still available for additional games. Coaches and athletics directors may contact Jackson Generals General Manager Marcus Sabata by email or at (731) 988-5299 to scheduled dates, according to a news release.

The release says the Generals are still finalizing special events for the spring and summer, and a decision on the Generals’ upcoming 2021 season is pending.