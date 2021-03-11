Jackson-Madison County school board approves employee bonuses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board members meet Thursday night.

One of the items on their agenda: a vote to approve bonuses for employees.

Board members approved a motion to give bonuses to certified and non-certified employees.

“One of the belief statements is that this board will invest in our employees through financial support, as well as professional development,” said JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.

King says this investment is an important way to the show the board’s appreciation to staff members.

“One of the things we raise all the time is that it wasn’t a program that carried us through this pandemic, it was actually people,” King said. “When we invest in people, we think that’s the greatest leverage to improve student achievement.”

He says the investment was also being approved by the state, and that certified staff will receive a $280 bonus and non-certified staff will get a $200 bonus.

He also says they are expected to make a great improvement for teachers and student in the upcoming school year, especially in the midst of COVID-19.

Aside from the budget item, board members recognized employees of the month and students who made a 30 or above on the ACT.