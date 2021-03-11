Nine catalytic converters stolen from Jackson business, police seek info

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking information on the theft of multiple catalytic converters from a local business.

Police say sometime between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, a suspect removed nine catalytic converters from Quality Auto Service Center, located at 763 Old Hickory Boulevard.

Around 6 a.m., the suspect was seen walking from the business carrying a crate containing the stolen items before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a burgundy Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows and black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 467-0061.