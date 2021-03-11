Sales Account Executive

WBBJ TV, Jackson Tennessee is seeking an Advertising Account Executive. Candidate must posses excellent presentation skills and the ability to effectively prospect and sell new business for the television station. Candidate must be detailed oriented, creative, persistent, motivated and energetic as well as a team player with a positive attitude. Knowledge of internet and integrated marketing will be a plus. This is a commissioned sales position. Previous media sales experience is not mandatory. Interested, qualified candidates should submit their resume to the address below on or before Thursday, March 31, 2021.

WBBJ is an equal opportunity employer. WBBJ encourages members of minority groups and women to apply for this position. WBBJ seeks your help in referring qualified applicants to us. If you know of any organization(s) which may be of assistance in our EEO efforts, please advise.

WBBJ TV ABC/CBS 7

c/o Kirk Newcom

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

Or

knewcom@wbbjtv.com

03.11.21