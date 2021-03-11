Suspect in custody in east Jackson shooting investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in east Jackson Thursday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at Royal Arms apartments on North Royal Street around 10:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an injury that investigators do not believe is life-threatening.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown.

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400.