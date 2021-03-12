East Tenn. rape suspect arrested in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape in East Tennessee was arrested in Dyersburg.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Jordan Williams was arrested Thursday at a home in the 800 block of Phillips Street in Dyersburg. Williams was wanted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of rape, according to a news release.

The release says U.S. Marshals received information that Williams had gone to Dyersburg sometime after the alleged incident in East Tennessee was reported.

Williams was arrested without incident and was taken to the Dyer County Jail to await a transfer to Anderson County.