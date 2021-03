JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is asking West Tennesseans to join them for the “Luck of the Irish” blood drive.

LIFELINE says the event will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

The first 100 donors will receive a free lunch at Mulligans, plus a t-shirt, according to LIFELINE.

LIFELINE adds that measures will be taken to ensure the safety of donors and staff amid the pandemic.