Mugshots : Madison County : 03/11/21 – 03/12/21 March 12, 2021

Joseph Dimarco: Criminal simulation

Amber Ables: Violation of community corrections

Mark Ballard: Violation of probation

Penny Duckworth: Failure to appear

Tamica Jones: Simple domestic assault

Tony Northern: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/11/21 and 7 a.m. on 03/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.