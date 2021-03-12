Residents to oppose rezoning, industrial site in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents in one community plan to fight a possible industrial addition.

Janette Moss’s family has been in Hardeman County for almost 100 years, in the community of Bethlehem.

It’s a quiet area, but they say they’re now facing an issue with a proposal that could bring Royal Oak’s charcoal company to the neighborhood.

“We’re thinking about the safety of the roads here, and we’re considering the possible pollution of the area and the Hatchie River,” Moss said.

The proposed land is off Vildo Road. The Hardeman County Commission is planning a vote next week, to rezone the area for industrial use.

Residents are worried that site might be used for the charcoal plant.

“They tried to place a plant in Whiteville, and then they tried Toone, and now they’re here,” Moss said.

The Moss family says they’re upset with what they feel is a lack of communication from local government officials.

“There’s been a big gap in communication. We didn’t realize there was anything going on until about a week ago,” she said.

Janette says she is fine with industry coming in, but she questions “why here.”

“We realize we need industry in the county badly, but we just don’t think it should be put in somebody’s neighborhood,” Moss said.

A Facebook group dedicated to opposing the plant has over 60 members.

Residents are planning to speak to the commission next week, and voice why they believe the plant needs to look somewhere else.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to Royal Oak charcoal for comment, but we did not receive a response.

We also called Hardeman County Mayor Jimmy Sain, who has also not responded to a message left with his office.