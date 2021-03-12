Wet, Warm and Windy Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m.- Friday, March 12

TONIGHT: A cold front is currently passing the region, bringing scattered showers with it. This cold front is leaving those in Union City in the 50’s, while those in Savannah see temperatures in the 70’s. Overcast skies remained for the majority of the day and will continue overnight. Showers will remain scattered until around midnight, when more intense showers enter the region. A few isolated thunderstorms may also be possible. Winds should remain 5-10 mph overnight but grow stronger into tomorrow.

TOMORROW: Into the early hours of the morning, a few stronger showers or isolated thunderstorms may pop up across the region. These should turn to scattered showers by sunrise and last throughout the day. Winds will remain 5-10 mph and should speed up after sunset. Today’s cold front should knock high temperatures into the 60’s. These high temperatures should increase throughout the week. A break in showers should occur around sunset, leaving a cloudy but mostly-dry night ahead. This break won’t last long as showers return Sunday morning. Increased amounts of energy could lead to some stronger thunderstorms in the region on Sunday. Most of the more intense rainfall should remain to the northwestern part of the region for this weekend. A warm front should move through around sunrise on Sunday, leaving high temperatures in the 70’s. These showers or thunderstorms should last into Monday morning.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: After showers taper off Monday morning, we could see a small dry break. Skies should remain mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain showers return Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving into the region. Showers could contain a few thunderstorms due to an increased amount of energy in the atmosphere. These showers should taper off overnight into Thursday morning. Skies should remain partly cloudy most of the day, with highs in the lower 50’s. A high pressure should move towards the region Thursday into Friday, bringing more sunshine and clear skies. Friday should see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

