Not As Rainy In The Evening, Drier Tomorrow

Weather Update – 10:27 a.m.- Saturday, March 13

A stationary from continues to linger over the area with a stagnate weather pattern of warm air pumping in from our south and cooler air just to our north with little movement in the mid level winds to move things along. We’ll use up most of the moisture the first half of today allowing for drier weather overall in the late afternoon and evening continuing through much of tomorrow. An upper level trough with strong mid and upper level winds will move over us on Sunday night which will get things moving along at the surface as well. A fairly strong area of low pressure and a it’s associated cold front will blow through the area late Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a good chance of rain back into play along with some strong storms with gusty winds early Monday before tapering off to partly sunny skies on Monday afternoon. A warm and drier pattern for Monday evening and most of Tuesday before Another storm system moves through on Wednesday.

TODAY: A good chance of rain in the morning and early afternoon hours, tapering off to mostly cloudy skies and few showers by late afternoon and evening. Chance of rain in the morning around 90% falling to around 20% by early evening. Highs around 65 with light east northeast winds 5-10 mph.

The rain chance should diminish some in the afternoon and evening hours with only a few lingering showers late.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, lows around 55.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a 20% chance of a shower, high of 75.

**TOMORROW NIGHT: Showers and storms likely, mainly after midnight. Some storms may become strong or severe, low of 53.**

TIMING: Storms look to be most concentrated in the area around 3 to 8 am Monday morning with a lower end risk for severe weather.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: After showers taper off Monday morning, we could see a small dry break. Skies should remain mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the 70’s on Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms return Wednesday thanks to a cold front moving into the region. Storms could again become strong at times due to an increased amount of energy in the atmosphere. These showers should taper off overnight into Thursday morning. Skies should remain partly cloudy most of the day, with highs in the lower 50’s. A high pressure should move towards the region Thursday into Friday, bringing more sunshine and clear skies. Friday should see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

