Police: Officer shot, injured woman charging with pick axe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police say an officer has shot and injured a woman who charged at officers with a pick axe and a baseball bat.

Police say officers Brandon Lopez, Ben Williams and Thomas Denenea responded to a residence Friday concerning 33-year-old Melissa Wooden and her statements that she wanted police to shoot her.

Police say talking to her in the lawn didn’t work and Williams’ use of his stun gun appeared to have no impact.

Police say Wooden charged the officers with the axe and bat and Lopez fired at her.

Wooden is in critical but stable condition at the hospital.

The officers are on routine administrative assignment while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting.