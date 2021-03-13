Showers Continue with a Thunderstorm Chance this Weekend

Weather Update – 4:45 p.m.- Saturday, March 13

TONIGHT: A cold front moved through the region yesterday, dropping temperatures across the region. Right now in Jackson, we are already 8 degrees cooler than we were this time yesterday. Clouds remained with a few scattered showers across the region today. We will see these showers continue into the evening before a small break tomorrow morning. We will drop into the 50’s for a low with some light winds.

TOMORROW: We could see a mainly dry start to the day. A few scattered showers may make their way into the region especially as the day goes on. We could see a few thunderstorms pop up as we see more available energy in the atmosphere. Rain should remain light to moderate throughout the day with a few heavier pockets embedded. A warm front will push high temperatures into the 70s, bringing some humid conditions. A few thunderstorms could occur in the afternoon. However, most shouldn’t occur until a few hours after sunset and lasting into Monday morning. A few scattered showers will last into Monday and even Tuesday morning. These showers and storms could bring at least half an inch of rain to many across the region.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday. We’ll see another cold front move through the region after sunset, dropping temperatures into the 50s. These showers and storms should taper off overnight into Thursday morning. Skies should remain partly cloudy most of the day, with highs in the lower 50’s. A high pressure should move towards the region Thursday into Friday, bringing more sunshine and clear skies. Friday should see more sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 50’s. Sunny conditions should last into Saturday with high temperatures in the 60’s. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

