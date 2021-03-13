Suspected drunken driver arrested in Memphis officer’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested in the death of an off-duty officer who was killed in a car crash in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Memphis Police Department says 54-year-old Robert Earl Jackson was arrested on an aggravated vehicular homicide warrant Friday.

Police said 31-year-old Officer Nicholas Blow was driving away from a police station parking lot on Monday night when his car was hit by a vehicle driven by Jackson.

Blow died at a hospital. Jackson was treated at a hospital and released.

An arrest warrant was issued after tests revealed Jackson was drunk when he hit Blow’s car.