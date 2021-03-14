Jackson Chamber gives an update on local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn– It’s been one year since COVID-19 made it’s way into the U.S. and the Jackson Chamber is giving an update on the progress of businesses in the local area.

“When you look at the short and long-term impacts that COVID had and continue to have from a health perspective, the best thing to do was close businesses at that time to make sure we were able to get out of that situation as quick as possible,” said Kyle Spurgeon, President and CEO of Jackson Chamber.

The pandemic affected businesses across West Tennessee and forced some non-essential businesses in the Jackson-Madison County area to shut down for a limited period of time. Spurgeon says a year later many businesses are thriving.

“They pivoted to another way to do business to make it through that time. What we’re seeing now is those businesses that did that, they are in a position to be much more successful than they were a year ago,” said Spurgeon.

He also says in order for business owners to continue to be successful, you have to build your business off of relationships, even though due to the pandemic it will never be the same.

“Retail will most likely never be the same. That is because so many folks are either making there initial purchases online or doing research online more so than they ever were before,” said Spurgeon.