Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund enlists powerful young artists in Music Awards Challenge App

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate music’s biggest night, Steven Tyler’s charity, Janie’s Fund, has launched a new Music Awards Challenge app to engage music fans from across the globe to join in the fight against abuse and support the work it’s doing to help bring hope and healing to girls and young women who have experienced trauma.

Tyler is using his big voice to create an army of voices to take a stand against abuse and will be joined by four up-and-coming GenZ artists to challenge participants in pre-selecting the night’s GRAMMY® Award winners. Loren Gray, jxdn, YDE and Isaiah Crews join the cause to help bring awareness and support to this critical work.

Prior to the awards, Tyler and each young artist will pre-select who they believe will win GRAMMY® Awards in 20 categories. Participants can download the Music Awards Challenge app for free and challenge one of their favorite artists by pre-selecting their picks to win by March 14 at 11:59 a.m. PST.

Five winners will be announced March 16 at 11:59 a.m. PST (one for each of our five artists). Winners will receive a 10-minute Zoom call with the artist they challenged for the contest.

“The pandemic has directly caused abuse rates and mental health needs to skyrocket,” Tyler said. “We wanted to create a safe, innovative platform to support Janie’s Fund while celebrating the powerful influence and healing aspects of music in our lives.”

All funds raised from the Music Awards Challenge will support the young women helped in Youth Villages’ LifeSet program, which serves young adults (ages 17-22) as they begin their often treacherous journey into adulthood after “aging-out” of foster care. The program is currently in 18 states with the explicit goal of making it available to every young person who ages out over the next decade.

“For many of us, music is life,” Tyler said. “It serves as the one true universal language that binds us all together. We also realize the importance of attracting powerful, passionate young voices to join us in the trenches to support brave female survivors. We hope that engaging these amazing young advocates to join our fight – Loren, jxdn, YDE and Isaiah – will help bring more attention to the issues faced by so many girls, now during the pandemic and in the future.”

The app is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play. For a full list of rules and terms, click here.