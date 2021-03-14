Thunderstorms Likely Tomorrow with Another Chance Returning Wednesday

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m.- Sunday, March 14

TONIGHT: A warm front that lies south to the region brought warmer temperatures today. We saw highs in the 70’s to 80’s across the region. We remained fairly dry this morning with some cloudy skies. These conditions won’t last long. Overnight into the early hours tomorrow morning, thunderstorm chances return. A few isolated thunderstorms could form along a cold front as it moves into our region.

TOMORROW: Starting in the early hours tomorrow morning, a few thunderstorms can form along a cold front. These stronger storms should move into the region around 5:00 a.m. and last throughout the afternoon. The main threats are wind with the possibility of some small hail as well. Rainfall accumulations should remain about half an inch around the region. Moderate rainfall with a few heavier pockets can be expected throughout the day. Temperatures should reach into the 70’s with wind speeds in the teens, and possibly twenties at some points. Gusts up to 30 mph may appear also. These thunderstorms should clear out by sunset, leaving cloudy skies and lows in the 50’s. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay up to date on the severe weather announcements this coming week.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A low chance of some scattered remains for the moment for Tuesday. Thunderstorm chances return on Wednesday. These chances are looking a little more severe than this weekend’s set up. More details will be to come about this system throughout the week. These showers and storms should taper off overnight. A cold front will pass the region into Thursday morning, dropping temperatures by about fifteen degrees. This front will drop us back to average temperatures for the remainder of the week. Expect cloudy skies and dry conditions lasting until the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s on Thursday, Friday, and possible Saturday. On Sunday more sunshine returns to the region and highs should reach into the 60’s.

