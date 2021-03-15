Daniel Wayne Lilly age 38, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home in Dyersburg, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home with Bro. Rowdy Davis officiating. Burial to follow in the Dry Hill Cemetery of Lauderdale County, TN. A visitation for the Lilly family will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Bells Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Daniel was born in Dyersburg, TN on July 24, 1982 and worked in construction as a brick layer for many years.

Daniel is survived by two daughters: Desiree and Kara Lilly; two sons: Devon Lilly and Shawn Lilly all of Dyersburg, TN; His Mother and Step-Father: Rose and Kevin Sherman of Humboldt, TN; His Father and Step-Mother: Danny and Lee Lilly of Bells, TN; His Sister: Melissa Kay Clark of Bells, TN; mother of his children: Heather (Derrick) Stadie of Dyersburg, TN; He leaves a legacy of numerous nieces, nephew, great nephew and great nieces: Sarah Permenter, Markie Permenter, Starr Burkeen, Emily Apperson, Kylie Shoaff and Oliver Permenter.

In lieu of flowers, the Lilly family requests that Donations be made toward funeral expenses.

Serving as Pallbearers are Richard Weaver, Kurtis Sherman, Kevin Sherman II, Millard Murphy, JoJo White, Derrick Stadie.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Desiree Lilly, Kara Lilly, Devon Lilly, Shawn Lilly and Melissa Clark.