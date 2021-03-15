JMCSS adopts ‘Jackson Academic STEAM Academy’ as permanent online option

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board members approved its new online school for students.

JMCSS is creating its first online school for K-12 students in the 2021-2022 school year.

It’s a continuation of the CyberSchool that was started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be adopting the name Jackson Academic STEAM Academy.

School board member Sherry Franks says this process gives virtual families the opportunity to increase family engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a great options for parents that don’t want to send their kids to a traditional brick and mortar facility, but they want the caliber of education that they’re going to get at the public school,” Franks said.

Jackson Academic STEAM Academy will be the only virtual learning path for students during the school year. All other schools will return in-person full time.

She says even if COVID-19 cases decrease, the virtual school will continue throughout the year.

Franks adds that it may be an adjustment for students who have not done virtual learning on a constant basis. However, the program will offer a Zoom call for parents and students, to teach them on how the program works.

“We’re requiring that both of the parents and the child because we don’t want anybody to be misunderstanding the expectations,” Franks said.

Franks says, for the 2021-2022 school year, teachers will also have one learning path to teach.

“This year, many of the teachers are working both in cyber and in classroom. Next year they will either be traditional teachers, where they teach on a classroom basis. Cyber teachers will only teach on cyber,” Franks said.

If you wish to enroll in the virtual learning program, visit their website, call (731) 664-2500 or email cyber@jmcss.org.