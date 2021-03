Poll of the Day: Facebook Vaccination Tool

Facebook is rolling out a handful of new tools to help people get vaccinated. It’s called the Coronavirus Information Center.

The news came out Monday, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained you’ll be able to check out when and where you can get vaccinated, with a link to make an appointment.

It’ll also be on Instagram and it may even expand to WhatsApp.

