Significant Storm Threat Shaping up on Wednesday for West TN.

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for March 15th:

After a wet start to Monday, it turned out to be a fantastic afternoon. Tuesday will be nice as well with highs in the 70s. A severe storm threat will return on Wednesday and come in a few rounds. Some strong storms are possible in the morning with a tornado threat increasing into the afternoon. An enhanced risk of severe weather has already been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. This is a real threat and you need to stay weather aware on Wednesday. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Expect mostly clear skies tonight and a light breeze out of the south. Overnight temperatures will drop down into the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be the nicest day of the week with highs reaching into the low to mid 70s for most of West Tennessee. Expect partly cloudy skies and a light breeze out of the west. Showers are not expected anywhere in the area.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms are expected to come in a few waves on Wednesday as a powerful storm system will approach the region. In the morning, some storms, possibly some strong one could show up as a warm front will move up from the south. The front will usher in a warm, humid and unstable air mass that will set the stage for some likely fireworks in the late afternoon and evening hours. As of now all severe weather modes are expected to be in play; that includes hail, extreme winds and tornadoes. Highs should still linger around 70° and winds in general will be out of the southeast.

THURSDAY:

Thunderstorms will clear out by Thursday morning but mostly cloudy skies will still be sticking around. A few lingering showers will be possible on the back side of the storm system. Rainfall amounts should remain low if you see any rain at all. Highs will drop into the mid 50s and overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s. It is expected to be breezy at times with the winds coming in out of the west.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for Friday. Winds will be breezy at times and come out of the northwest. Highs will only reach the mid 50 and overnight lows will drop down to around 40°.

THE WEEKEND:

As of now the weekend looks pretty nice. Highs will make it into the 60s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will start out of the northeast on Saturday and turn to the southeast by Sunday afternoon.

FINAL THOUGHT:

If you haven’t done it yet, I highly recommend you go to the play/app store and download the WBBJ 7 Weather App before the severe weather starts on Wednesday. It is a valuable tool that will alert you to any severe weather heading your way and it is free. Wednesday’s storm system has the potential of spawning large, long lasting tornadoes that could be deadly if people are not prepared and ready for them.

