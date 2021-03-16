Arkansas kidnapping suspect arrested in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — Multiple agencies from two states are investigating after an alleged kidnapping ended in Crockett County.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office says a female juvenile from Blytheville, Arkansas is believed to have kidnapped an adult woman at gunpoint.

The sheriff’s office says the girl stopped at a Bells gas station, where the victim was able to escape. The juvenile suspect was injured while attempting to stop the victim from fleeing.

The sheriff’s office says the girl was reported missing Monday night.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, Bells Police Department, Blytheville Police Department, and the FBI are investigating.