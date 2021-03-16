Arkansas teenager in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman

BELLS, Tenn. — An Arkansas teenager is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman and taking her across state lines.

Police responded to a gas station in Bells after receiving a call about a disturbance in the parking lot.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl from Blytheville, Arkansas is believed to have kidnapped an adult woman at gunpoint.

Officers say the teen got into the woman’s car, making her drive across state lines into Tennessee, attempting to get to Virginia.

Investigators say the girl stopped at this Exxon gas station in Bells, where the victim was able to escape.

Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce says it was how the victim escaped that lead them to the scene.

“The call came in as a woman being dragged away by a car, so we responded to that. In the meantime, we got another call from a lady at Subway, which is right down the road, that claimed she had been kidnapped,” Sheriff Klyce said.

Authorities say the victim got into the driver seat and drove out of the parking lot trying to escape.

The suspect was injured while attempting to stop the victim from fleeing the gas station.

The sheriff’s office says the girl was reported missing Monday night.

The Bells Police Department, Blytheville Police Department and the FBI are investigating. However, no further information is available at this time.

Sheriff Kyce says the juvenile is in custody. However, she hasn’t been transported to a facility due to her injuries.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for updates.