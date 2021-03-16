Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive.

The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it’s under control and said he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

An official says U.S. authorities encountered nearly double the number children traveling alone across the Mexican border in one day this week than on an average day last month.

The administration is rushing to open temporary child holding facilities, while Republicans say it’s all the Democrats’ fault for easing the child-expulsion rules and talking up other proposed changes.